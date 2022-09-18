Morning 4: Detroit gospel singer pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II -- and more news

A painting of the Queen Elizabeth II is seen next to flowers at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit gospel singer Marvin Winans pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners from across the world, including Detroit, continue to wait in a five-mile long line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Pastor and gospel singer Marvin L. Winans from the Perfecting Church in Detroit near Van Dyke and Nevada Avenues is one of many paying respects.

Read more here.

Bed bug problems: What to do if you have them, how to check, how to prevent it

Bed bugs are not a sign of a dirty home or poor personal hygiene. Bed bugs travel to new places by hiding in furniture, suitcases or other objects that get moved around. They are not known to spread disease but can be annoying because they can cause itching and loss of sleep.

Learn more here.

Tip leads police arrest of Monroe County robbery suspect in Toledo, police say

Monroe County officials said Saturday that a man who robbed a credit union near the Ohio and Michigan border is in custody.

See the report here.

Check out Local 4′s best dressed from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

Thousands were living it up at Huntington Place Friday night for the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos of our staff having a ball at one of the biggest parties in Detroit this year.

See more here.