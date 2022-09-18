Morning 4: Detroit gospel singer pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Detroit gospel singer Marvin Winans pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II
Mourners from across the world, including Detroit, continue to wait in a five-mile long line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.
Pastor and gospel singer Marvin L. Winans from the Perfecting Church in Detroit near Van Dyke and Nevada Avenues is one of many paying respects.
Bed bug problems: What to do if you have them, how to check, how to prevent it
Bed bugs are not a sign of a dirty home or poor personal hygiene. Bed bugs travel to new places by hiding in furniture, suitcases or other objects that get moved around. They are not known to spread disease but can be annoying because they can cause itching and loss of sleep.
Tip leads police arrest of Monroe County robbery suspect in Toledo, police say
Monroe County officials said Saturday that a man who robbed a credit union near the Ohio and Michigan border is in custody.
Check out Local 4′s best dressed from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
Thousands were living it up at Huntington Place Friday night for the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos of our staff having a ball at one of the biggest parties in Detroit this year.