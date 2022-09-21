81º

Funeral held for Detroit officer who suffered 24 years of gunshot wound complications

Todd passed away on Sept. 12

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

24 years ago Lloyd Michael Todd was in his fifth year with the Detroit Police Department when he and three other officers were under fire. Todd was struck and injured during the scene. Nine days ago Todd was laid to rest due to complications from the gunshot wound.

DETROIT – A Detroit officer who was severely injured from a gunshot wound 24 years ago has passed away.

Lloyd Michael Todd was laid to rest nine days ago.

It was Dec. 5 when Todd and his partner responded from the 9th Precinct to a call of the kidnapping of a mother and daughter.

While on the call, the officers spotted the van they suspected the mother and daughter to be in. The officers called for backup.

“They did what our heroic officers do, they attempted to pull the vehicle over, and the coward inside shot out the back of the van, hitting three officers,” said Chief James White.

Todd was in his fifth year with the Detroit Police Department when he and three other officers were under fire. Todd was struck and injured during the scene. Todd’s partner, 25-year-old Shawn Bandy, was fatally shot.

“Dealing with so many unconscionable issues healthwise. Losing vision in his eye, being paralyzed, but his resiliency and his fight are something we can all be very very proud of,” said White.

Four suspects were convicted of first-degree murder in that December shooting. The fifth suspect was sentenced to 15 years.

On Sept. 16, some officers from the Detroit Police Department visited Todd’s son after his father passed away on Sept. 12.

