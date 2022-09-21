81º

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

All proceeds going to the Courts family

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July.

The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.

The meal service will include ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and all the sides.

Tickets will be a $20 minimum donation, with all of the proceeds going to the Courts family.

