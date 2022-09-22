Come to the Detroit Auto Show for the cars, stay for the dogs

DETROIT – You got to the Detroit Auto Show to look at cars, right? Maybe not this year. This could be the year you meet your new best friend at the NAIAS!

Subaru is going to great lengths to show their customers that they’re more than just a car brand. They want to show that they’re passionate about the initiatives they support.

Dogs at the Detroit Auto Show in Sept. 2022. (Kim DeGiulio/WDIV)

One of those initiatives is helping animals in need. It’s all part of Subaru’s national Subaru Loves Pets Campaign. The automaker is the number one corporate donor of the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

That’s why Subaru has teamed up with the Michigan Humane Society to bring adoptable dogs to the Detroit Auto Show. At the Subaru display, car (and dog) enthusiasts can get playtime with these adoptable animals inside of a small doggie playpen.

If you think you’re interested in adopting the dog you’re playing with, you can fill out an application for the dog right there on the spot to put a hold on the animal.

They allow for two holds per dog just in case somebody backs out. Then you can go home, think about it, and decide the next day if you’d like to go to the humane society and make it official!

So, if you’re in the market for a dog, the North American International Auto Show might be the spot you find your new best friend!

You can also donate to Michigan Humane at the auto show if you’d also like to support the animals.