Don’t forget to bring a souvenir home from the Detroit Auto Show

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (Kim DeGiulio, WDIV)

DETROIT – Are you visiting Detroit for the auto show and looking to bring home a souvenir? The Detroit Auto Show isn’t all about shopping for cars.

There are a few things you can purchase at the show that would make get souvenir items!

Over at the Ford display, you’ll find a small gift shop with lots of Ford goodies that would be perfect for that Ford Lover in your life:

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)
Then over at the Hyundai display, you can find a pop-up shop with some of the coolest Detroit sportswear and gifts. The stand is called Detroit City Sports Wear:

Hyundai shop at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)
