Don’t forget to bring a souvenir home from the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT – Are you visiting Detroit for the auto show and looking to bring home a souvenir? The Detroit Auto Show isn’t all about shopping for cars.
There are a few things you can purchase at the show that would make get souvenir items!
Over at the Ford display, you’ll find a small gift shop with lots of Ford goodies that would be perfect for that Ford Lover in your life:
Then over at the Hyundai display, you can find a pop-up shop with some of the coolest Detroit sportswear and gifts. The stand is called Detroit City Sports Wear:
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.