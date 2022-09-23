Don’t forget to bring a souvenir home from the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT – Are you visiting Detroit for the auto show and looking to bring home a souvenir? The Detroit Auto Show isn’t all about shopping for cars.

There are a few things you can purchase at the show that would make get souvenir items!

Over at the Ford display, you’ll find a small gift shop with lots of Ford goodies that would be perfect for that Ford Lover in your life:

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Ford gifts at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Then over at the Hyundai display, you can find a pop-up shop with some of the coolest Detroit sportswear and gifts. The stand is called Detroit City Sports Wear:

Hyundai shop at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Hyundai shop at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Hyundai shop at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)

Hyundai shop at Detroit Auto Show 2022. (WDIV)