Missing 21-year-old found in Oakland County sex trafficking bust

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) located a missing 21-year-old woman in Southfield after determining she was taken into sex trafficking.

According to an MSP tweet, MSP Metro North detectives were contacted and made aware of a missing 21-year-old case the Lapeer State Police Post had been investigating.

The detectives and the missing woman’s family located multiple commercial sex advertisements for her that had been posted in the Oakland County area.

Investigative leads were able to make contact with the woman at the Marven Gardens Inn in Southfield. Officials determined she was forced into sex trafficking by a man she met through social media.

Investigators were able to identify the 33-year-old suspect. The woman told officials that the suspect would sit in his car near her room during her “dates” and had control over her phone.

The suspect was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Two additional girls were also found at the hotel and were interviewed.

A search of the suspect’s residence in Detroit was conducted after obtaining a search warrant, where multiple items of evidence were taken.

This investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated accordingly.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about trafficking, you can reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline by phone (888-373-7888), by text (‘HELP’ or ‘INFO’ to 233733), or by visiting their website here.

Human Trafficking Complaint:

10/7/2022

Location:

Marvin Gardens Motel Southfield

Synopsis:

Metro North Detectives were contacted by the Lapeer State Police Post about a missing 21 year old case they were investigating. 1/ pic.twitter.com/GLu60bbmFz — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 8, 2022

