Interviews begin in independent investigation into deadly Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – The independent investigation into the deadly Oxford High School shooting has reached a new phase.

A third-party firm is holding interviews with members of the public on Wednesday in Orion Township.

The interviews will take place over three days and will surround the shooting that took the lives of Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling. The interviews are part of an independent investigation that the Oxford High School community has been calling for.

The Oxford school board has declined offers from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate the days and hours leading up to the deadly shooting and the actions that followed. The district has hired the firm, Guidepost Solutions, which is now conducting interviews with students and family members.

The firm said every interview is valuable in forming an entire picture of the red flags that were present before the shooting and decisions made by school officials to return the student back to the class before the shooting.

The final report won’t be available for months, but is expected to be released to the public when it has been completed.

