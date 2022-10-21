Macomb County veterinarian arraigned on animal cruelty charge

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Ray Township veterinarian with one count of animal abuse.

On Tuesday, October 11, a video was posted to YouTube showing Wayne Gilchrist beating and choking one of his dogs. Gilchrist’s son recorded the abuse and shared it online.

The action allegedly occurred at the veterinarian’s home.

Macomb County Animal Control examined the dog and determined it was not injured. It was also discovered that the dog in question bit a juvenile and a puppy in the home.

The prosecutor’s office reviewed all information available and consulted with veterinary experts.

Wayne Gilchrist has been charged with a misdemeanor, Animals-Abandoning/Cruelty to One Animal, which is punishable by 93 days, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of penalties.

Gilchrist’s arraignment took place on October 21, 2022, in the 42nd District Court in Romeo. He was given a $25,000/10% bond and bond conditions that state he is to have no contact with animals whatsoever, enroll in cognitive therapy, no drugs or alcohol with testing three times a month, and no aggressive or threatening behavior.

“Michigan law does not adequately address nor provide harsher consequences for the actions taken by the accused. I would welcome improvements to Michigan’s animal cruelty statute and ask that you contact your legislators in both the House and the Senate to change the law in Lansing so these crimes can be charged appropriately. Animals are part of our family and anyone who sees animal abuse is encouraged to contact their local police department and report the incident,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

The pre-trial is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

