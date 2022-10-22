Accused Oxford High School shooter expected to plead guilty to 24 charges

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office made it clear Friday that the expectation is the accused Oxford High School shooter will plead guilty to all 24 charges on Monday.

Legal expert Mark Chutkow weighs in on what 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley’s expected plea will look like and what kind of impact the plea could have on the trial against Crumbley’s parents and the Oxford Community Schools administration.

Chutkow said this is a groundbreaking case and will be the first time a school shooter could be charged with terrorism.

The accused shooter is facing felony charges as an adult in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School that wounded seven people and killed four students: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Crumbley is facing 24 felony charges as an adult, including:

One count of terrorism causing death;



Four counts of first-degree murder;



Seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and



12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The legal expert stated that depending if Crumbley pleads guilty on Monday, and if he cooperates, that’ll determine if the plea has an impact on the other cases.

