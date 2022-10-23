63º

Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Canyla Turner last seen Oct. 21

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Canyla Turner, 12 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit girl.

Canyla Turner left school on the 6100 block of Canyon Street on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with a “Central” school logo on it.

Canyla TurnerDetails
Age12
Height5′2″
HairBlack
Weight160 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.

