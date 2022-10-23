Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit girl.

Canyla Turner left school on the 6100 block of Canyon Street on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with a “Central” school logo on it.

Canyla Turner Details Age 12 Height 5′2″ Hair Black Weight 160 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.

