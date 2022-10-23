Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit girl.
Canyla Turner left school on the 6100 block of Canyon Street on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. and has not been seen since.
She was last seen wearing a gold or yellow hooded sweatshirt with a “Central” school logo on it.
|Canyla Turner
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|160 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.
