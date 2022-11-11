Youth hockey doctor facing 17 charges linked to sexual abuse of patients at Farmington Hills home

A longtime youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients during medical exams at his Farmington Hills home is now facing 17 sexual misconduct charges. Dr. Zvi Levran, of Farmington Hills, has provided medical care for youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years. Officials said all the patients linked to these charges were in some way connected to youth hockey leagues.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A longtime youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients during medical exams at his Farmington Hills home is now facing 17 sexual misconduct charges.

Dr. Zvi Levran, of Farmington Hills, has provided medical care for youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years. Officials said all the patients linked to these charges were in some way connected to youth hockey leagues.

“The defendant violated his trust as a physician and assistant hockey coach to sexually assault young players in various high school and junior hockey leagues throughout the metro area,” an Oakland County deputy said during Friday’s arraignment.

Previous criminal sexual conduct case

Levran was first arrested after a 19-year-old man went to his house Oct. 18 for a medical exam.

The 19-year-old said Levran sexually assaulted him during the examination. Levran was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct -- force or coercion and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct -- force or coercion.

He was arraigned in 47th District Court and pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $100,000, cash/surety, with the conditions that Levran wear a GPS tether, stay in Michigan, and surrender his license and passports.

Levran was put on home confinement unless leaving for work, medical emergencies, court appearances, or meetings with legal counsel. He was told not to treat patients at his home or have contact with minors, hockey players, or hockey staff members.

10 new charges

On Friday (Nov. 11), Oakland County prosecutors authorized 10 additional charges against Levran.

Levran, who had posted bond and been released in the previous case, turned himself in after investigations uncovered more instances of sexual misconduct, according to authorities.

Those investigations were initiated by patients who came forward after Levran’s first arrest.

In each instance, Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients linked to youth hockey leagues at his home office while performing medical examinations.

On Thursday, prosecutors authorized the new charges: one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“The investigation encompasses several communities around the metro area, as well as multiple states,” the deputy said. “I believe he is a threat to the community and a flight risk.”

Levran was arraigned Friday in 47th District Court and given a $1 million bond, cash/surety, on the new case numbers.

Magistrate Michael Sawicky said Levran must remain at his home except for medical or legal matters, or to go to work. He can’t have any unsupervised physical contact with patients and is not allowed to see them at his house.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7.

Farmington Hills police said anyone with information about this case or knowledge about additional victims should call 248-871-2610.

You can watch Friday’s full arraignment below.