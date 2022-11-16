Backlog of 11K untested Detroit rape kits from 1984 to 2009 have been fully tested

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

DETROIT – More than 11,000 rape kits done for Detroit sexual assault survivors between 1984 through 2009 now have the opportunity to receive information from the evidence that has been discovered within their kits.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that their “11,000 to Zero” campaign resulted in having 11,341 kits that were discovered in 2009 to be tested and allow survivors to have an update on their case.

“It takes a tremendous amount of strength and courage for survivors to revisit the events of a sexual assault,” stated Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release. “We understand their decision to come forward is not an easy one but want to reassure them that they are not forgotten and their cases still very much matter. We have now reached a point where we need to reach thousands of survivors to make certain they get answers.”

As these kits were discovered in 2009, the prosecutor officer announced that they were all investigated and that more than 4,800 of these cases resulted in 239 convictions, with 40 states impacted and 841 suspected serial offenders identified.

Survivors can receive their results and status on their case through a confidential information line that is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (313) 224-4111. Information can also be found on www.MyRapeKit.com. There is also an option for survivors to leave confidential voicemail messages if they call outside of business hours.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, there are still thousands of cases that need to be reviewed.

Michigan.gov reports that about 85% of sexual assault incidents happen by someone the survivor knows. Perpetrators can target both men and women of all ages. With that in mind, RAINN reports that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up behind bars.

Survivors seeking guidance or counseling have the option to receive free comprehensive medical services, traditional counseling, legal advocacy services, and alternative healing therapies from Avalon Healing Center. For more information, click here.

Below is the Detroit Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Timeline since 2009.

