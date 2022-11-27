Michigan State Police: 3 handguns, stolen Dodge Charger recovered after vehicle pursuit

DETROIT – Officials arrested suspects of a stolen Dodge Charger after getting into a vehicle pursuit Saturday night.

Michigan State Police tweeted that the pursuit happened around 10:25 p.m.

The pursuit began on Southfield Freeway (M-39) and Grand River Avenue and ended near Lindsay Street and 7 Mile Road. Police say that the vehicle the suspects were driving blew a rear tire before exiting at 7 Mile Road.

The suspects stopped, ran from the stolen Dodge Charger, and were eventually caught by police and taken into custody.

Michigan State Police said that troopers recovered three handguns from the stolen vehicle.