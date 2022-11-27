43º

Local News

Michigan State Police: 3 handguns, stolen Dodge Charger recovered after vehicle pursuit

Pursuit took place on Nov. 26 around 10:25 p.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Michigan State Police, Detroit, Crime, Vehicle Pursuit, Stolen Car, Dodge Charger, Handguns Recoverd, Stolen, Local, Seven Mile Road, 7 Mile Road, Grand River Avenue
Michigan State Police. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Officials arrested suspects of a stolen Dodge Charger after getting into a vehicle pursuit Saturday night.

Michigan State Police tweeted that the pursuit happened around 10:25 p.m.

The pursuit began on Southfield Freeway (M-39) and Grand River Avenue and ended near Lindsay Street and 7 Mile Road. Police say that the vehicle the suspects were driving blew a rear tire before exiting at 7 Mile Road.

The suspects stopped, ran from the stolen Dodge Charger, and were eventually caught by police and taken into custody.

Michigan State Police said that troopers recovered three handguns from the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter