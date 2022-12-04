Morning 4: Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp, police say -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say

A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged his car into the north channel of the St. Clair River.

The Clay Township Police Department was called to the Harsen’s Island ferry at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Michigan football beats Purdue to claim second-straight Big Ten championship

Michigan football defeated Purdue on Saturday, 43-22, to remain undefeated and claim its second-straight Big Ten championship.

National Cookie Day! Subway reveals footlong cookie at pop-up

National Cookie Day, Dec. 4, is a day to celebrate all things cookie-related and the creator of the $5 footlong has just announced the first-ever footlong cookie.

Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead, two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said.

