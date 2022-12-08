Monroe County pastor reunites homeless man with long-lost family

A Monroe County pastor has been making a difference in her community for years, and now she’s set to go on an adventure to reunite a man with his long-lost family.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A Monroe County pastor has been making a difference in her community for years, and now she’s set to go on an adventure to reunite a man with his long-lost family.

The pastor says when she couldn’t rely on the mental health resources, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“It’s Christmas, and I’m going to give his family a gift,” said pastor Heather Boone.

In just hours, pastor Boone will be embarking on a journey over 500 miles to make sure the homeless man is reunited with his family for the holidays.

“My husband is crazy with me, so we’re getting on the road tonight, and we’re driving him back home,” Boone said.

Somehow, 55-year-old Randy Majestic ended up in Monroe, several states away from his home outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“A Good Samaritan is the one that brought him to us,” Boone said. “They found him sitting at a park not far from here with no shoes on. His feet were completely frostbitten.”

For the past few weeks, Majestic has been staying at the Oaks Village homeless shelter operated by Boone. He’s blind and has suffered from mental illness.

Weeks ago, Boone found him outside in the cold with no shoes after he was supposedly already helped and released.

“Tried to get him hospitalized twice, but he was put back out onto the street,” Boone said.

That was the second encounter Boone had with Majestic. Initially, he was going by an entirely different name.

After taking a closer listen, Boone was able to track down Majestic’s family, who had been searching for him as well.

“He was shocked when I called him,” Boone said. “He said they hadn’t seen their brother in 14 years. They assumed that he was dead. He told me that his mother had been heartbroken because his brother was missing.”

Last year Boone was named Person of the Year by USA Today during The 2021 Best of Humankind Awards.