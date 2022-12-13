32º

Local News

Father of 22-year-old who was found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up

Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans was found on Dec. 4

Megan Woods, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Pontiac, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Crime, Local, News, Michael Bouchard
Family members of Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans speak out two weeks after she was found dead outside of her mother's home.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up.

On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.

Police were called to the scene on Dec. 4 around 4:20 a.m. as there were reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found Goans. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they believe Goans had ties to both Pontiac and Detroit.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

To learn more, watch the video player above.

More: Oakland County police identify 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter