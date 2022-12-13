Father of 22-year-old who was found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up

Family members of Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans speak out two weeks after she was found dead outside of her mother's home.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up.

On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.

Police were called to the scene on Dec. 4 around 4:20 a.m. as there were reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found Goans. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they believe Goans had ties to both Pontiac and Detroit.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

