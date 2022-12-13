Police looking for suspects that targeted an off-duty Detroit officer in a road rage shooting

DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit officer was targeted in a road rage shooting that occurred Monday, officials say.

According to officials, the off-duty police officer was allegedly fired when she was at her car near Livernois Avenue and Davison Street.

Nearly a dozen officers came to her aid and made it to a safe space to call 911.

“It wasn’t until my neighbors started calling my son who lives on the block, and they start calling the neighbors saying call your mom and see what’s going on. Other than that, I don’t hear anything,” said Karen Evans.

Officers spent hours in both locations, blocking traffic to look for any evidence that could help point the finger at who pulled the trigger. The Jeep, the officer, was driving was also examined for evidence. While the driver is still believed to be on the loose, Karen is glad this didn’t end in the worst-case scenario.

Police say they’ll also be looking at green light footage to see if that can shed some light on what happened.