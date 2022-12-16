Man fleeing police runs stop sign, causes crash that kills himself, innocent driver in Monroe County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man driving a truck erratically in the front lawns of Bedford Township residents fled from police Thursday, went through a stop sign, and caused a crash that left him and an innocent driver dead, according to police.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 2:57 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 15) to a home in Bedford Township for a “domestic violence incident,” they said.

Witnesses told officers that a woman was outside yelling, “I need an officer here now.” They said David White Jr., 46, of Belleville, was driving a truck erratically in the driveway of the home and through the front lawns of neighboring properties.

When troopers spoke to White, he “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” according to an MSP release.

White fled the scene in his truck, with a trooper in pursuit. He failed to stop at a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle, which was driven by Julie Ruttkofsky, 52, of Adrian, authorities said.

White and Ruttkofsky were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Michigan State Police have not confirmed whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation, but neighbors told Local 4 that they believe White was driving “incredibly fast.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.