2 killed in crash after domestic violence suspect flees police during traffic stop in Monroe County

Suspect ran stop sign, crashed into another vehicle

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed in a crash after a suspect in a domestic violence incident fled police during a traffic stop in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 7900 block of Whiteford Center Road in Monroe County.

Michigan State Police said troopers stopped a suspect in a domestic violence incident when the suspect fled from the scene.

The suspect ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle. The suspect and a person in the second vehicle were both killed, police said.

More information will be available as the investigation continues.

