2 killed in crash after domestic violence suspect flees police during traffic stop in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed in a crash after a suspect in a domestic violence incident fled police during a traffic stop in Monroe County.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 7900 block of Whiteford Center Road in Monroe County.

Michigan State Police said troopers stopped a suspect in a domestic violence incident when the suspect fled from the scene.

The suspect ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into another vehicle. The suspect and a person in the second vehicle were both killed, police said.

More information will be available as the investigation continues.

