Man wanted in shooting arrested after police chase on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man wanted in a shooting was arrested after a chase that went as far as Monroe County and back to Detroit’s west side.

The shooting occurred Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning after an argument with a woman who he had never met.

He then pulled out a gun and shot the victim. She is expected to survive.

Detroit police wanted the suspect off the street as soon as possible, and when they finally found him and the vehicle, he took off.

Officers were told to stay back and to let the aviation take over the pursuit.

“Right now, in plain view, there is a bulletproof vest that you can see in the video footage,” said Detroit police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.