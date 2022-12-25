16º

1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say

Homicide handling investigation

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street.

Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Officials say, after arriving at the scene, Detroit police officers found one person inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical services pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

Detroit Police Department’s homicide team will be handling the investigation, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

