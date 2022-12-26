Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Detroit

What kind of Christmas tree do you prefer?

If you are wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season, there are many Metro Detroit cities that are offering to recycle your used tree.

These cities are offering pick-up or drop-off services for Christmas tree recycling. Recycled trees are typically chipped and reused within the community, and those chips are sometimes made available to residents for free.

In order for a tree to be recycled, it must be bare of any decorations. Only real Christmas trees can be recycled; no artificial trees are allowed.

Here’s a list of some Christmas tree recycling options available to Metro Detroiters:

Monroe County Christmas tree drop-off locations

Dates: Dec. 26, through Jan.10.

Carr Park, Temperance,

Berlin Charter Township Hall, Newport

Ida Township Hall, Ida

Monroe Charter Township Hall, Monroe

Kiwanis Park, Monroe; (734)-242-5800

Oakland County Christmas tree pick-up schedule

Berkley - DPW crews will pick up Christmas trees after the holidays. Please call in advance to schedule pick up, at 248-658-3490.

Beverly Hills - Christmas tree chipping will happen during the first and second weeks of January. Please do not place trees in plastic bags.

Birmingham - Christmas trees are being collected through the first two weeks of January. If you used a bag to contain the needles while removing the tree from your house, please remove it and dispose of it in your regular garbage.

Clawson - Curbside collection on Wednesdays until the third week in January.

Ferndale - Through regular trash schedule pickups.

Hazel Park - Curbside collection on Wednesdays during the month of January.

Huntington Woods - Trees can be brought to the curb any day of the week. Please be sure there are no ornaments or tinsel left on the tree.

Lathrup Village - Place at the curb for chipping. Christmas trees will be collected as bulk items along with regular garbage.

Madison Heights Christmas Tree Pick-Up - Call 248-589-2294 for pickup or drop-off services offered by Madison Heights DPS. The program will begin Christmas week and will run through mid-January.

Northville and Disposal - Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, and garland will be collected as trash following the Christmas holiday.

Oak Park - Holiday trees will be collected through mid-January. Branches less than 6 inches in diameter and between 4 feet and 8 feet in length may be stacked and set out at the curb for pickup by the chipper truck. Branches should be stacked with the cut ends facing the same direction.

Pleasant Ridge - Christmas trees will be picked up on Mondays with regular trash disposal. Residents can place the tree at the curb with the stump facing the street for pickup on any Monday.

Rochester - The chipping of Christmas trees will begin the first week of January and will continue on a weekly basis for the month of January. Please leave the tree at the curb. If there are any decorations on the tree, it will not be picked up.

Royal Oak, MI - Christmas trees are usually collected during the first two weeks of January. Trees will be collected curbside for recycling on your regular trash day by a private chipping contractor. Please place the tree separate from the trash at the curb by 7:00 a.m.

Troy - Christmas trees will be collected beginning Dec. 28 thru mid-January. Place trees at the curb before 7 a.m. on your collection day.

Village of Holly - The Village’s trash hauling service will pick up Christmas Trees for the first 3 weeks of January.

Wayne County Christmas tree drop-off locations

Carleton Farms - 28800 Clark Road, Sumpter Township, MI (734) 654‐3615

Taylor Compost - 16300 Racho Road, Taylor, MI (734) 284‐7197

Northville Compost Yard - 650 Doheny, Northville, MI (248) 349‐1300

Jack’s Lawn Service Inc. - 5550 W. Dunbar, Monroe, MI (734) 243‐3382

Regulated Resource Recovery - 200 Matlin Road, Carleton (Ash Township), MI

King of the Wind Farm - 21600 Quinn Road, Clinton Township, MI 586) 791‐4010

Pine Tree Acres - 36600 29 Mile Road, Lenox, MI (800) 796‐9696

