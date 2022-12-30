Detroit Police Chief James White tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James White has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing “mild” symptoms, according to the department.

According to a statement, White is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He will continue to lead the Detroit Police Department while in isolation.

Operations will be overseen by designated members of the department’s senior management team, as per standard protocol. Assistant Chief David LeValley will assume that role until White returns.

“We sincerely appreciate the community’s well wishes as Chief White continues to carry out the full duties of his office while in isolation,” the statement read.

You can read the full statement below: