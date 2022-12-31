44º

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Dec. 29, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit

Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.

Learn more here.

Westland pizza shop owner, pillar of community retires after 45 years

A long-time Westland pizza shop owner says it’s time to pass the torch. After 45 years behind the counter, Vasil “Bill” Vangoff is ready to hang up his apron.

Read more here.

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.

Learn more here.

Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said.

Read more here.

Weather: Rain continues for Metro Detroit; Wintry mix expected Sunday morning

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

