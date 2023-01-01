37º

Morning 4: Michigan university announces phrases that should be banished in 2023 -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Jan. 1, 2023

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

File photo (Shutterstock)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Lake Superior State University announces list of words, phrases that should be banished in 2023

It’s been a tradition since 1976, and Lake Superior State University has announced the list of words and phrases that should be banished from our everyday vocabulary in 2023.

Learn what the terms are here.

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74, her publicist announced.

Read more here.

Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire

Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning.

The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch.

Learn more here.

No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal

The Horned Frogs are headed to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, about 10 miles from Hollywood, just about the perfect place to end a storybook season for the most improbable College Football Playoff team.

Read more here.

Weather: Rain throughout the week for Metro Detroit: Timeline you need to know

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

