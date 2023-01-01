MSP: Crack, heroin found in vehicle after drunk driver struck cruiser in Detroit on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers discovered suspected crack and heroin in an impaired driver’s vehicle after their patrol car was struck on Southfield Freeway in Detroit on New Year’s Eve.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a patrol car was struck by a driver impaired by alcohol on Southfield Freeway at Tireman Avenue in Detroit at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say a patrol car was blocking the left and center lanes for a separate crash when a vehicle struck the front passenger side door of the cruiser.

The sergeant was outside of the state police vehicle at the time of the crash.

Patrol Car Struck:

12/31/22 at 11:50 PM

Location:

M39 at Tireman

Synopsis:

A Metro South Sergeant was blocking the left and center lanes for a injury crash. The emergency lights were activated on the patrol car. 1/ pic.twitter.com/CovVoH1Nay — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 1, 2023

Troopers made contact with the driver after he pulled over to the right side shoulder and determined he was impaired by alcohol.

The driver’s breath results came back with a bodily alcohol content (BAC) of .21%. Michigan law states it is a crime for a driver to have a BAC of .08% or greater.

Police arrested the driver for impaired driving.

Troopers found suspected crack and heroin while searching the suspect’s vehicle.

Michigan State Police say the case pends prosecutor review.