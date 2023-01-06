Masked suspects steal 9 Rolex watches from Oakland Mall kiosk

TROY, Mich. – Three people reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches from a kiosk inside Oakland Mall last week.

At about 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, nine Rolex watches were stolen from OJB Jewelry, a jewelry kiosk near the main entrance of the Troy mall.

Witnesses told police that one male, believed to be around 19 years old, used a hammer to smash a case containing the Rolex watches. Two other male suspects then joined him in stealing nine watches from the case.

The stolen items are collectively worth $125,000, Troy police said.

All three male suspects were wearing hoods over their heads, face masks covering their noses and mouths, and gloves, officials said. They fled the scene using the mall’s main entrance.

The suspect who smashed the jewelry case was described by witnesses as thin with a dark complexion. Investigators say they are still waiting to receive surveillance footage from mall security.

No other details have been provided at this time. Anyone with information can contact Troy police at 248-524-0777.

Just over a month prior, five people had broken into Elias Diamonds inside Oakland Mall, smashed cases with hammers and stuffed backpacks full of merchandise.

