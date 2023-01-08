Morning 4: Metro Detroiters mourn death of the city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’ -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’

Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to mourn to death of the city’s “Angel of Jazz.”

Gretchen Valade, a Carhartt heiress, reportedly passed away in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.

Detroit Tigers trade Gregory Soto, Kody Clemons to Phillies for 3 players, per report

he Detroit Tigers have agreed to trade Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens to the Philadelphia Phillies for a trio of hitters, according to a report.

Jon Morosi, of MLB Network, says the Tigers have acquired Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands in the exchange.

Debbie Stabenow discusses her decision to not run for re-election

Just a few weeks ago a rumor was running around that Senator Debbie Stabenow might not run for re-election in 2024. If you didn’t hear that rumor, it’s because it really didn’t feel to have much truth to it.

6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month.

