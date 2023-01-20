Police identify 16-year-old student killed in Highland Township crash with school bus

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified the 16-year-old student who was killed in a crash with a school bus in Highland Township.

Officials said Jordan James Shenberger, 16, of Highland Township, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north on Duck Lake Road around 2:10 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19).

Shenberger made a left turn in front of a Huron Valley School District bus that was heading east on Cooley Lake Road, according to authorities. The Cobalt was struck by the bus, and Shenberger was killed.

Officials said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 62-year-old woman driving the school bus and her two passengers -- a 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old man -- were not injured.

Officials don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Oakland County deputies continue to investigate.