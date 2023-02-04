Morning 4: Detroit musicians honored at Motown Records reunion -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Gordy, Robinson honored at reunion of Motown stars

The Temptations, the Isley Brothers and the Four Tops turned back time, singing and dancing as if in their prime at a reunion of Motown stars.

Well-known Livonia doctor gets prison time in massive painkiller fraud scheme

A well-known Livonia doctor has been sentenced to prison for prescribing millions of dangerous painkillers as part of a massive fraud scheme, officials said.

I-94 closed this weekend in Detroit: What drivers need to know

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be removing the Cass Avenue overpass in Detroit this weekend.

The overpass removal will cause a portion of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 to close starting Feb. 3 with both directions of I-94 to reopen by 5 a.m. Feb. 6.

Detroit police searching for person of interest possibly connected to fatal shooting

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December.

