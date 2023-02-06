Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say

A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked.

According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.

Oakland County officials released that the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received threatening phone calls from a man threatening to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid. Officials say a similar threat was also phoned to a Walmart in Canton Township.

In 2019, it was reported that a bomb threat was made toward the Canton Township Walmart on Ford Road. You can see that report here.

Both Oakland County stores were evacuated immediately, and officers were dispatched to search the store for explosives. Officials say that no explosives were found at the Rochester Hills Walmart off South Adams Road or the White Lake Township Walmart off Highland Road.

“We’ve seen similar things happen in different parts of the country,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. “In the other threats, they were not credible. But out of an abundance of caution, explosive-detection dogs were sent to check the stores. We will be working with other authorities locally and nationally to investigate.”

The stores are expected to reopen later Monday afternoon.