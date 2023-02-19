Morning 4: Michigan State Police investigating fiery fatal crash on I-696 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home

Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.

‘Rivals, but not rivals’: University of Michigan honors Michigan State during pregame ceremony

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State Spartans 84-72 on Saturday night, but the famed rivalry wasn’t the only focus of the game.

The two schools came together in Ann Arbor Saturday night to watch their respective teams, but also to pay respect to the lives lost in the shootings at Michigan State.

Michigan State Police investigating fiery fatal crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills

Michigan State Police are investigating a fiery car crash on I-696 where one person was killed.

The fatal crash occurred on Feb. 18 at 9:40 a.m. on I-696 west of Halsted Road in Farmington Hills.

Detroit Grand Prix returns to Downtown Detroit for the first time in 32 Years

The Detroit Grand Prix is returning to its original home of Downtown Detroit on June 2-4. This is the first time since 1991 that the event is not being held at Belle Isle.

The event, sponsored by Lear Corporation, will have more than 700 returning volunteers and is looking for 800 more. There are 20 volunteers that have been with the event since the beginning, dating back to 1983.

