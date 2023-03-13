Detroit police investigate shooting on city’s east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. The incident occurred Monday (March 13) on 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street in Detroit. There is a heavy police presence in the area as they are marking the scene where the incident occurred.

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred Monday (March 13) on 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street in Detroit.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as they are marking the scene where the incident occurred.

A car accident is at the scene as well, but officials have not said if it is connected to the shooting, but neighbors said they heard several gunshots.

“It is not the first time, as we hear it every day,” said neighbor Annette Rodriguez.

Another neighbor said she heard the gunshots as well, and when she came outside, she saw a body lying in the street.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.