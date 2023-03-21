Morning 4: Niche ranks best 25 places to live in Michigan in 2023 -- and other news

NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

These are the top 25 places to live in Michigan for 2023

Does your home fall in one of Michigan’s best places to live?

Niche, a company that connects people to the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces in the country, released their annual Best Places to Live rankings for 2023. It’s a list of the best cities and communities to live in, based on certain criteria.

Nationally, Ann Arbor made the list, ranking the 8th best place to live in America. More locally, Niche also determined the 25 best places to live in Michigan.

Driver taken to hospital after SUV smashes into storefront in Berkley

A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after an SUV smashed into a storefront in Berkley. The crash happened Tuesday morning outside the Cotton’n Things store on 12 Mile Road.

Drug-resistant fungus Candida auris cases rising at ‘alarming’ rate, CDC warns

The CDC has issued a warning about Candida auris, saying the fungus spread at an “alarming rate” in healthcare facilities in 2020 through 2021.

Officials said the number of C. auris cases that were resistant to treatment tripled in 2021. The fungus showed resistance to echinocandins, the antifungal medicine most recommended for treatment of C. auris infections.

C. auris has been deemed an urgent antimicrobial resistance (AR) threat because of its resistance to multiple antifungal drugs, how easily it spreads in healthcare facilities and because it can cause severe infections with high death rates.

Father, son charged after 19-year-old shot in Macomb County

A father and his teenage son have been charged after a 19-year-old was shot several times while sitting in his car in Macomb County, officials said.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday (March 15) in the 16800 block of Toepfer Drive in Eastpointe. Police said they found a 19-year-old Eastpointe man who had been shot several times while in his vehicle.

Weather: Tracking rain showers amid warmer week in Metro Detroit