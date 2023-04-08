Morning 4: Lapeer County teenager who ran away from home on a bike has been found -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Lapeer County teenager who left home on mountain bike on Monday has been found

A Lapeer County teenager who left his home on a mountain bike has been found, police say.

Michigan couple ties the knot in unexpected venue: Lowe’s store in Metro Detroit

When it comes to weddings, there are so many different ways to celebrate two people who are in love and getting married.

From backyard weddings to destinations, the choices are unlimited. For one Michigan couple, they were able to wear their wedding attire and recite their vows in a Metro Detroit Lowe’s.

International drug kingpin busted by PlayStation box in Novi gets decades in prison

An international drug kingpin linked to the stash house in Novi that was busted thanks to a PlayStation box has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Family hopes lost $1,800 in Girl Scout money is returned in Livonia

If you were driving down 5 Mile Road in Livonia Thursday, you might have seen cash blowing in the wind.

The $1,800 belonged to a Livonia Girl Scout who left her cookie sales money on top of her mom’s car.

Drivers stopped on a dime, jumping out of the car to scoop up the cash.

