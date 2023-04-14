Morning 4: Rain showers, storms, some snow to follow beautiful week in Metro Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Oxford shooter ordered to remain in jail as sentencing looms

The Oxford High School shooter was once again ordered to remain lodged in jail during Friday’s monthly placement hearing as his sentencing looms.

Mistakes happen, but poor play, team struggles have Detroit Tigers fans fed up with Javier Baez

Mistakes like the one that got Javier Baez benched during Thursday night’s game in Toronto happen over the course of a baseball season, but his lack of production, coupled with the team’s struggles, have Detroit Tigers fans extremely frustrated with the highly paid shortstop.

Air Quality Alert in Metro Detroit on Friday: Here’s what that means

Friday is an ozone action day or Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit, but what does that mean?

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Friday, April 14, to be an action day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Ozone action days are called when hot summer temperatures are expected to combine with pollution to create high amounts of ground-level ozone. Breathing high levels of ozone can trigger a variety of health problems, particularly in children, the elderly, and people with asthma or other lung diseases.

Shootout in Detroit neighborhood leaves 3 young teens, 1 adult seriously hurt

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the face Thursday night amid a shootout in Detroit that also injured three others. Detroit police are investigating the circumstances of a shootout that injured three 14-year-olds and one adult on Thursday.

