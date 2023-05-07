Morning 4: Blastomycosis outbreak at Michigan paper mill leaves over 100 infected -- and other stories

At a magnification of 400X, this was a photomicrograph of a specimen, under phase contrast illumination, and processed using lactophenol cotton blue (LPCB) stain. The specimen was extracted from a patient with a case of blastomycosis, also referred to as North American blastomycosis, caused by the fungal organism, Blastomyces dermatitidis. In this view, a yeast form of the organism had been assumed.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Nick Gilbert, son of Dan Gilbert, passes away at 26 after battle with neurofibromatosis

Nicolas Gilbert, the son of Dan Gilbert, passed away on Saturday at the age of 26.

He suffered from neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere in the body - at any time. According to his obituary, Nick passed away peacefully at home.

Investigation: Blastomycosis outbreak at Michigan paper mill leaves 1 dead, over 100 infected

An investigation is underway as a blastomycosis outbreak has impacted over 100 people in the Upper Peninsula.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) as they investigate a health hazard at Billerud Escanaba Mill.

Will Jones: Can you wrap, please? My take on long-winded people

When I take my reporter hat off, I have a very short attention span -- which is why I’ve been speaking out about this “issue” amongst friends and family for years. That issue is loquaciousness.

Hydrogen plant to be built in Michigan -- what that means for the auto industry

A hydrogen-powered vehicle works like a kind of magic trick - you burn hydrogen and the emission you get is water vapor. And it just so happens hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. Last week, Ford ran down just some of the many obstacles. Just what is the promise of hydrogen? And what does it mean that Nel chose the mitten for its plant?

