Morning 4: Bath Township disaster of 1927 still deadliest mass murder at school in US history -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

96 years later: Michigan’s Bath School disaster remains deadliest in US history

May 18, 1927 is etched into the fabric of a small Michigan town.

Bath Township, known for being home to the worst mass murder at a school in U.S. history, is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

Husband of stabbing victim recalls last moments with wife before her death in Macomb County

A Macomb County family has identified their loved one fatally stabbed at random Wednesday at a Belle Tire in Roseville.

According to her family, Cheryl Ryan-Parsley, 60, was stabbed multiple times and died from her injuries.

Beloved Dearborn Heights principal reinstated; superintendent placed on leave

There were some last-minute movements after a very contentious meeting at Annapolis High School, where the Dearborn Heights School Board had congregated Wednesday night.

Frustration had boiled over in the community, as teachers protested and parents demanded answers for the sudden suspension of Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett.

Contractors using blowtorches cause fire in central Ann Arbor

Firefighters are reminding the community that blowtorches should not be used to remove weeds after responding to a fire at an Ann Arbor home on Wednesday.

