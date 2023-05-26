Stolen stop signs deemed main cause of ambulance crash on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An ambulance was rushing someone to the hospital when another car smashed into it, sending everyone in that car to the hospital, too.

But it was more than an accident scene as it’s also a theft scene on Buchanan and Lawton streets on Detroit’s west side.

Local 4 was told a patient was being transported when the crash happened.

We were also told to blame for the crash someone who cut off and walked off with two stop signs.

Detroit EMS answers emergency calls 24/7 as they drive the streets, and sometimes they become the emergency.

Sources tell Local 4 there have been multiple traffic accidents where drivers slammed into Detroit EMS crews on the job.

Another bad crash occurred Thursday (May 25).

“Medic 19 involved in an accident airbags deployed,” said the dispatcher.

Medic 19 was hit so hard its airbags deployed. Not to mention it had a patient in the back.

“They were transporting a patient, correct,” the dispatcher said. “Affirmative.

In the car involved in the crash was a 44-year-old woman, a 17-year-old, and an 11-year-old.

Everyone, including the ambulance, had to go to the hospital to be checked out.

“Any injuries,” the dispatcher said. “A couple of abrasions. Affirmative as they were transporting a patient.”

There was not much in the area of Detroit’s west side, so how did a car and an EMS rig collide?

We looked closer at the corner where the stop sign should’ve been, but someone cut it off and stole it.

We are told the lack of a stop sign was the cause of the crash.

The Detroit Fire Department contacted public works to replace the stop sign, which helped replace the missing stop signs which are back up.