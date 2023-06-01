Live stream: Arraignment for man charged with murder in kidnapping, shooting death of Detroit nurse

A man accused of murdering and kidnapping and murdering a Detroit nurse will be arraigned on Thursday.

DETROIT – A man who is accused of kidnapping a nurse from the parking lot of a Detroit hospital and murdering her will be arraigned on Thursday.

Jamere Miller is expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The arraignment will be live streamed in the video player above.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was kidnapped around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the end of her shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Police said Jamere Miller, 36, went to the hospital wearing a blonde wig and forced Wilson into her car at gunpoint.

According to Wilson’s mother, Wilson used to date Miller and she was “trying to get away from him” because she “knew he was toxic to her.”

Wilson’s body was found in the trunk of an SUV outside of her Novi apartment complex on May 14. Police said Wilson had been fatally shot.

At 11:30 a.m. on May 15, police confirmed that Miller had been arrested. On May 17, police announced that Miller was facing 14 charges from a separate incident that occurred on Feb. 23.

Miller has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm. He will be arraigned on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

