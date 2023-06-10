Morning 4: Michigan State Police investigating alleged shooting, following on I-94 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan State Police investigating alleged shooting, following from Kalamazoo woman on I-94

Police are investigating a Kalamazoo woman who was allegedly following and shooting at a driver while traveling on I-94.

Michigan State Police reported on Saturday that a driver called the Detroit Regional Communication Center around 11:05 p.m. on Friday stating a woman, 27, was following them on I-94. The caller stated that the woman has been following them on the highway since Kalamazoo.

Everything you need to know about Motor City Pride 2023 🌈

The annual LGBTQ+ pride festival will take place on June 10 and June 11 in Hart Plaza.

There will be more than 140 vendor and exhibit booths at the festival. Admission to the festival costs $5 per person. Children 12 and under can enter for free.

Dutch Girl Donuts in Detroit to reopen after pandemic shutdown 🍩

Dutch Girl Donuts had been a Detroit favorite since the 1940s, but during the pandemic, times got tough, and the business closed down.

But there’s good news for the small donut company as they’re officially back.

Swifties, show off your Eras Tour outfits with Local 4 🎤✨

From replicating characters in Taylor’s music videos to her album covers, Swifties from near and far will be dressed to the nines for the sold out Ford Field shows this weekend in Detroit.

It is not uncommon for Taylor Swift fans to go above and beyond for their concert outfits. Cowgirl boots, glitter, and pastels are among the accessories we’ll see worn on Friday and Saturday.

That said, we want to see your outfits! Share your outfit photos to our MiPics page, and we just may share them online and on air!

