Morning 4: Retiring ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak to serve as chairman for Michigan college -- and more news

Pat Sajak to serve as board chairman for conservative Michigan college
Soon-to-be retiring “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has become the chairman for a conservative Michigan college.
Oakland County woman pleads no contest to charges in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan State student
The driver charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 22-year-old man in Oakland County on New Year’s Day has pleaded no contest, according to court files.
‘Help me call 911′: Daughter arrested after mom writes pleading note to tellers at Pinckney bank
A woman was taken into custody on felony charges after her mother sent a pleading note to tellers from the drive-thru while they both sat in the car at a Pinckney bank.
Woman strangled to death, stabbed, burned by boyfriend in bedroom of Detroit home
A woman was strangled to death, stabbed, and burned by her boyfriend inside the bedroom of her Detroit home, prosecutors said.