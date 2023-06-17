Morning 4: Man dies after loose tire crosses median wall and strikes truck -- and other news

Northbound I-75 at the Davison Freeway is closed while police investigate a crash on June 16, 2023.

Clarkston man dies after loose tire crosses I-75 median wall in Detroit, strikes truck

A 63-year-old Clarkston man was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday night after his truck was struck by a loose tire that crossed a median wall on I-75 in Detroit.

Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours at the Davison Freeway while police investigated the crash. Police believe a tire from a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-75 came loose, crossed a median wall, and struck the Clarkston man’s truck.

Suspect in custody after man walks into Eastpointe police station and says uncle was murdered

A suspect is in custody after a man walked into the Eastpointe Police Department and said he believed his uncle had been murdered.

The man went to Eastpointe police at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16. He said he believed his uncle had been murdered in a home int he 16000 block of Stricker Avenue in Eastpointe.

City of Detroit ends lawsuit with Winans’ unfinished Perfecting Church

Construction on Perfecting Church’s planned mega-church at 7 Mile Road and Woodward has been ongoing for the last 18 years.

The exterior has been up, but there’s been no movement on finishing construction for years. Complaints the property had turned into an eyesore continued to roll into Detroit until the city sued Pastor Marvin Winans and the church over stalled progress.

Woman shoots at driver who followed her, told her to pull over after she rear-ended him in Detroit

A woman fired a gun at a driver who followed her and yelled at her to pull over after she rear-ended his car on the freeway in Detroit, officials said.

The altercation happened around 8 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp. Officials said a man called police to tell them that he had been rear-ended by a driver who fled the scene after the crash.

