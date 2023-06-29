Sexual assault charges against former teacher in Garden City have been dismissed

Sexual assault charges against James Adam Baird, 44, of Plymouth, concerning the sexual assault of a then 8-year-old girl (Now 10) from Garden City have been dismissed.

Wayne County prosecutors said the assaults occurred when the Plymouth native was working as a school vision specialist.

The 44-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting four girls ages 10-15 from three Wayne County schools.

“Additional investigation that we requested from the Garden City Police Department was crucial to the decision in this case,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connection with these matters.”

Baird has two Westland cases scheduled for court hearings in the 18th District Court on July 5 at 8:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Former teacher charged with sexual assaults of 4 girls ages 10-15 from 3 Wayne County schools

Jan. 4, 2018: Garden City assault

Officials said the first incident happened around noon Jan. 4, 2018, at a school in the 6400 block of Hartel Street in Garden City.

Baird is accused of sexually assaulting a then-10-year-old Garden City girl several times while administering vision tests.

He has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

March 1, 2018: Westland assault

The second incident happened around noon March 1, 2018, at a school in the 35100 block of Bayview Street in Westland, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said Baird blindfolded a then-13-year-old Westland girl and sexually assaulted her.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

May 1, 2019: Garden City assault

Another incident happened around 11 a.m. May 1, 2019, at the same Garden City school on Hartel Street, officials said.

Baird is accused of blindfolding a then-11-year-old Dearborn girl before sexually assaulting her.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old.

Feb. 11, 2020: Westland assault

Baird is also accused in an incident that happened around noon Feb. 11, 2020, at a school in the 38500 block of Palmer Road in Westland.

Officials said he blindfolded a then-15-year-old Wayne girl before sexually assaulting her.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.