Morning 4: Ford Next CEO charged with arson in Oakland County domestic violence dispute -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Ford Next CEO accused of trying to set $10,000 handbags on fire during dispute at Oakland County home

A Ford Next CEO is accused of trying to set $10,000 handbags on fire during a domestic situation at his Oakland County home, officials said.

The life of a Spartan: Navigating disaster, tragedy amid a pandemic, mass shooting at Michigan State University

People often look back on their college years with a distinct longing -- perhaps for a simpler, more exciting time, or perhaps for that unmistakable sense of community fostered among old desks. As we age, it’s with a fondness that many of us reminisce about those challenging, transformative years that came to define our lives in one way or another.

While everyone’s college experience is unique, few have experienced such a distinctly unusual and complicated college career as Jack Harrison. Apart from the students who attended Michigan State University at the exact same time as Jack, few in this country can say their time in college was bookended by the disaster and tragedy of a global pandemic and a fatal mass shooting.

Jack’s time at MSU -- affixed with increasingly common gun-related affliction, and the even more common Spartan spirit -- offers a glimpse into a largely unfamiliar, but precisely modern college experience.

Illegal Dearborn dentist shoots, kills patient concerned about mouth pain, family says

The family of a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Dearborn home last week allege the shooter is a dentist who operates an illegal practice out of the basement.

225-acre fire mostly contained after spreading between Michigan counties, officials say

A 225-acre fire that spread between two counties in Michigan has been mostly contained, according to officials.

The wildfire started in Manistee County, and by the time it was reported to authorities at 3 p.m. Monday, July 10, it was already covering 20 acres.

