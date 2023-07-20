Morning 4: Timeline for when to expect storms, strong winds, tornadoes Thursday in Metro Detroit -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

We’re tracking incoming rain and storms that have the potential to be severe on Thursday. Risks for Southeast Michigan include strong winds, hail, and possibly some tornadoes.

Local 4 has declared today a 4Warn Weather Alert Day. Officially, the area is under an “enhanced” risk for severe storms, which is the middle danger level on a 1-5 scale.

What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan

Federal student loan borrowers will be able to enroll in a new income-driven repayment plan that education officials say could lower their monthly payments.

The Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan will be replacing the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) Plan. Borrowers already on the REPAYE Plan will automatically get the benefits of the new SAVE Plan.

2 infants left outside Madison Heights school found by driving instructor making quick stop

An unsuspecting driving instructor found two infants stranded outside a Madison Heights high school on Saturday while stopping at the building for a moment.

On Saturday, July 15, a driving instructor with the Official Driving School was stopping for a quick bathroom break at Lamphere High School, a frequent meeting location for the driving school. As John Belyea walked up to the building, he heard a strange noise that made him initially think cats were fighting outside the school.

What’s that smell in Ferndale? Here’s what fire chief said from hazmat scene

Ferndale’s fire chief explained what caused a “rotten egg-type smell” in the city and where officials traced the foul odor.

Ferndale fire Chief Teresa Robinson spoke to Local 4 at a hazmat scene near Jarvis Street, which is south of 9 Mile Road in Ferndale.

5 new dining options, including rooftop bar, coming to Book Tower in Detroit -- pictures here

A bar, a pub, two restaurants, and a rooftop cocktail lounge are coming to the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit, officials announced.

Le Suprême and Bar Rotunda are scheduled to open before the end of the summer, and Hiroki-San, Sakazuki, and Kamper’s are scheduled to open in the fall.

