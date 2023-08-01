Man facing 3 charges after 27-year-old killed at Macomb County apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing three charges after a 27-year-old was killed at an apartment complex in Macomb County, officials said.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, July 29, at the Aspen Creek Apartments on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township, according to authorities.

Police said Dejon Allen Drake, 24, of Eastpointe, got into an argument with a 27-year-old Chesterfield Township man inside the man’s apartment. The argument escalated, and Drake shot the other man, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old suffering from a bullet wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Drake was taken into custody near the shooting scene and brought to the Macomb County Jail, police said.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore on charges of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

Drake was given a $2 million cash bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 9.