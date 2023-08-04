40-year-old woman killed by ex-boyfriend in Saline parking lot shooting

Officials say 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas has died after she was shot by her 58-year-old ex-boyfriend while walking to her car on a break from work.

SALINE, Mich. – Officials say 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas has succumbed to her injuries after she was shot by her 58-year-old ex-boyfriend while walking to her car while on break from work.

The incident occurred Thursday (Aug. 3) at 11:35 a.m. in the parking lot of the former UAW Hall at 601 Woodland Drive when Thomas and one of her coworkers, a 55-year-old man were shot.

Police said the 58-year-old ex-boyfriend fled the scene in a tan-colored 4-door Ford Focus but was caught when officials spotted the vehicle on South Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road.

The 58-year-old man crashed his vehicle into another car before trying to flee the scene on foot.

Police said the man did not comply with their demands, causing them to deploy their taser before taking him into custody.

The driver of the vehicle that the suspect struck was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital by ambulance.

Thomas and her coworker were transported by ambulance to a Metro Detroit hospital where the 55-year-old victim, as of 3:30 p.m., was listed in stable condition.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.