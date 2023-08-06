Van Buren Estates residents told to shelter in place amid active investigation

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents of Van Buren Estates in Van Buren Township are asked to shelter in place amid an active police investigation.

Police sent out an alert to residents at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, asking them to shelter in place and not leave their homes until further instruction.

“Residents of Van Buren Estates asked to shelter in place and not leave their homes until further instruction from Law Enforcement. Police and Western Wayne Special Operations Team are on scene,” the alert read.

An earlier alert stated that there was an active police investigation in the area.

Van Buren Estates are on Lohr Road between Martz and Bemis roads.

Limited information is available at this time. This article will be updated when more information is available.