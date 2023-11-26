Metro Detroit prepares for winter ahead of first snowfall of season

PONTIAC, Mich. – While we’ve enjoyed the clear roads, the reality is snow and icy conditions are around the corner -- are you ready?

Most of Michigan will be getting some snow Sunday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Nov. 27, with some areas potentially seeing more than six inches.

MIPics: Share your photos of Michigan’s first snowfall of the season

Craig Bryson, with the Road Commission for Oakland County, said they’re not worried about the amount of snow this time around.

“The temperatures dropping down overnight are the concern,” Bryson said.

However, bridges and ramps could be trouble spots, so trucks and crews will be out watching the roads and keeping an eye on road surface temperature gauges.

“Certainly tomorrow morning is the biggest concern. We want to get out and if there is any freezing overnight we want to have trucks out and get as much salt down in those areas overnight so the morning rush Monday is impacted as little as possible,” Bryson said.

More information on the Road Commission for Oakland County’s winter road maintenance can be read on its official website.